Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Leavell Investment Management Cut Stake by $441,477; As Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Shares Rose, Barnett & Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.99 Million

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 105,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 1.43M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 15,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $260.11. About 341,754 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $133.81M for 15.40 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 816,907 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation. Macquarie holds 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 302,700 shares. The California-based Montecito Bankshares has invested 0.06% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 14,011 shares. Principal Fincl has invested 0.12% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Ltd Com stated it has 24,164 shares. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Group has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Dubuque National Bank & Trust Communications reported 0% stake. Aperio Group Ltd owns 1.49M shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,195 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 102,000 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Pcl has 0.02% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 23,860 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.1% or 1.52 million shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Growth Etf (MGK) by 3,810 shares to 66,903 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 2,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Tru holds 2,586 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 3,941 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation owns 473 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 1.01% or 35,973 shares in its portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Wa has 3.46% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Conning has 6,762 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 1.69% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trust Of Vermont holds 1.23% or 57,187 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Com invested 0.37% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). British Columbia Investment holds 102,076 shares. South Texas Money Ltd has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,300 shares. 1,428 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Company Oh. The Illinois-based Savant Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).