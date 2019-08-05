Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Value Rose While Papp L Roy & Associates Has Upped by $1.90 Million Its Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Holder Bartlett & Co Trimmed Stake by $677,035

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 28,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 20,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $239.74. About 817,825 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 2,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 383,471 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.29M, down from 386,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $12.35 during the last trading session, reaching $257.1. About 3.50 million shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 40,176 shares to 134,645 shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 2,121 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 1,913 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc stated it has 40,857 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Amarillo Bank reported 0.88% stake. Maple Mngmt owns 3.77% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 68,113 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,719 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,484 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Lc invested in 0.3% or 12,089 shares. Moreover, Night Owl Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12.33% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ativo Mgmt Lc invested 1.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Corp holds 13.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7.44 million shares. Lagoda Invest LP holds 1,196 shares. 70.65 million were reported by Vanguard Gp. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.01% or 194 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,969 shares to 35,629 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,926 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).