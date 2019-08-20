Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Spc Financial Has Lifted Its Position; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped by $35.61 Million Its Stake

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.28. About 850,772 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 186,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 270,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85M, up from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – IMF ‘Cheap Financing’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video); 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE CHIEF IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA AFTER CO-CHIEF KUKIES JOINS GERMAN FIN MIN; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s co-presidents, David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz, are the top candidates to step up to the CEO role, according to the report; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 18/04/2018 – Saudi’s Riyadh airport privatisation plans on hold; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Sits Down with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Tomorrow Wed. April 18 at 8:30AM ET; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: It’s the Trading, Silly — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: GBT Technologies (OTC PINK: $GOPHD, OTC: $GTCH) Implements AI in Robot, Intel ( $INTC) Launches First AI Chip and H20.ai Raises $72.5 Million in Funding Round Led By Goldman ( $GS) and NVIDIA ($NVDA) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “A Winning Plan for the Consumer Market Is Driving Goldman Sachs Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Services Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 243 shares. The California-based Private has invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 17,218 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Choate Investment Advsrs reported 1,496 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,494 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,128 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 5,552 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Strategic Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.14% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,928 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 4.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 994 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rothschild Investment Il has 0.97% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 10,000 shares to 104,500 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 67,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,968 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,750 shares to 85,159 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).