Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position Has Raised by Joel Isaacson & Company Llc; As Five9 (FIVN) Valuation Declined, Next Century Growth Investors Has Boosted Its Position

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $249.52. About 239,639 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 10,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 127,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 117,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 134,134 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.03% or 76,514 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Cap Mgmt owns 10,600 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Svcs holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,481 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,857 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Homrich & Berg has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,792 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2,208 shares. Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 2,734 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 624,793 shares. Nomura Holding, a Japan-based fund reported 5,245 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 28,401 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 24,685 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.18% or 850,096 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 15,893 shares to 15,835 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,381 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 12,352 shares to 79,461 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 5,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,398 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.