Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Spc Financial Has Boosted Its Position; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Taylor Asset Management Upped by $4.32 Million Its Holding

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS POLITICAL ADS WILL BE STORED IN AN ARCHIVE FOR 7 YEARS, AND WILL INCLUDE GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE AMOUNT SPENT AND DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” a member of parliament representing the Labour Party said. via @cnbctech; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – NEXT WEEK, CO TO REMOVE DEVELOPER’S ABILITY TO REQUEST DATA PEOPLE SHARED WITH THEM IF IT APPEARS THEY HAVE NOT USED APP IN LAST 3 MONTHS; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony About Facebook’s User Agreement (Video); 11/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress for a second day in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,584 shares to 17,428 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,094 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK).

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28,700 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,382 shares, and cut its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.