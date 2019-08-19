Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Lowered Position; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Raised Its Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 718,521 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,792 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 2.01M shares. Trexquant Invest Lp owns 161,218 shares. Eqis Capital Management invested in 11,706 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 47,918 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 28,970 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Hbk Invests LP invested 0.32% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.49% or 457,091 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 181,185 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp reported 264,760 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 1.22M shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 13,408 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $61.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 42,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,639 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

