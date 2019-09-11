Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Valuation Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Has Boosted Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 1,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 39,633 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, down from 40,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $258.88. About 159,517 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 28,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 603,042 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.91 million, up from 574,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 118,952 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.39 million for 19.55 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.