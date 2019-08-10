Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Trimmed Holding by $1.17 Million; As Colfax (CFX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Stephens Has Raised Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 8,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 108,608 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 90,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 1.22 million shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,302 were accumulated by Patten And Patten Tn. Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or has 13,588 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, Healthcor Mngmt Lp has 1.67% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ls Investment Advisors Limited reported 20,588 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.2% stake. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aqr Lc accumulated 173,719 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.1% or 454,713 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Burney has 0.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Edgestream Prns LP reported 1,686 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cornerstone reported 571 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd reported 1,530 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9,468 shares to 26,341 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 30,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ark Etf Tr (ARKW) by 9,214 shares to 65,531 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,972 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Stocks To Watch For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Announces Offering of Senior Notes NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Colfax Corp (CFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.