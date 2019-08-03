Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose While Needham Investment Management Decreased Its Position; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shares Rose, Credit Suisse Ag Has Lifted by $6.38 Million Its Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, down from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 39,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 281,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.18M, up from 241,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 1.27 million shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco accumulated 1,145 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 1,600 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 2.85% or 4.51M shares. Cedar Rock Cap invested 10.69% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.06% or 4,803 shares. State Street Corp holds 8.01 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Gp owns 579,604 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bankshares invested 1.18% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd holds 0.14% or 10,043 shares in its portfolio. Boston Research owns 1,375 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 2,712 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Ltd Co accumulated 1,350 shares. The Missouri-based Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.42% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc reported 18,384 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 53,919 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PM) by 823,300 shares to 147,300 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 10,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,339 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69 million for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.