Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Market Valuation Rose, Westchester Capital Management Upped Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 5.73 million shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors’ Revised Suit Targets Redstones’ Bylaw Changes (5); 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 14/05/2018 – CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – REPRESENTATIVES FOR CBS, VIACOM DECLINED TO COMMENT; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: Judge rules against CBS in its effort to strip company control from Shari Redstone

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 59,917 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, up from 56,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31 million shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,902 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Service Network Ltd Com has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 35 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 363,072 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gam Hldg Ag has 31,141 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 20,326 shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc owns 9,600 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 225,421 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has 40,333 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 35,928 are owned by Sei Invests. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Co invested 0.7% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Smithfield has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,872 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 7,675 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.15% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 125,020 shares.

