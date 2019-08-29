Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Orleans Capital Management Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; As Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Td Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $9.83 Million

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $17.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1115.35. About 185,730 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $254.72. About 333,203 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.83 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares to 519,612 shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

