Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Position Held by Jensen Investment Management Inc; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Cut Its Position

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 69,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 16,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 116,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.98M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $209,117 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares to 6,054 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Raymond James (RJF) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,654 were reported by Carroll Fincl Associates. 100,820 are held by Northeast Financial Consultants. Advantage invested in 3.49% or 285,221 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd accumulated 1.16M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc (Wy) has invested 0.28% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hap Trading has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 11,908 are owned by Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset owns 138,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 5.70M shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 218,336 shares. New South Capital invested in 0.51% or 1.04M shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 47,911 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs L P, California-based fund reported 111,768 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 133,827 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $165.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,522 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,666 are held by Cumberland Partners Ltd. Williams Jones Associates Limited Company reported 6,191 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Lc has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 3.44% or 40,424 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id owns 7,183 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cognios Limited Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 4,192 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications holds 0.15% or 26,509 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Capital Management Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 5,815 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested in 0.03% or 864 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 850,096 shares. Cardinal Management reported 1.51% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First United Fincl Bank Tru owns 7,170 shares. Smith Moore &, Missouri-based fund reported 1,234 shares.