Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Meyer Handelman Co Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Trimmed Its Stake

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 451,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 431,390 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61M, down from 882,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 989,203 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 16/05/2018 – ADM MAY LOOK AT ORGANIC EXPANSION, BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION IN ASIA, SOUTH AMERICA -CFO

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 28,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $249.83. About 440,226 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 38,253 shares to 700,655 shares, valued at $31.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 23,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,000 shares to 310,400 shares, valued at $14.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 45,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

