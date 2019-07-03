Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake Upped by Generation Investment Management Llp; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Middleton & Co Cut by $427,293 Its Holding

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 4,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 368,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.03 million, up from 364,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 499 shares to 19,307 shares, valued at $34.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Lara Gustavo sold $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,050 shares. DOLAN RAYMOND P also sold $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,630 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 17,856 shares. Hemenway Trust Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12,479 shares. Dana Investment Inc accumulated 164,722 shares. 30,442 are held by Park Oh. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 24 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate holds 0.88% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 18,401 shares. 1.29M are owned by Mar Vista Investment Prtn Ltd Liability. Field & Main National Bank stated it has 340 shares. Columbia Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc invested in 15,076 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 2,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 6,763 shares. Moreover, Fdx has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,924 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 206 shares.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 141,791 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $355.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.02M shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).