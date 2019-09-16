Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined, Moore Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $26.20 Million Its Position

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.91M, down from 780,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 5.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 10,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 45,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 55,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $259.33. About 296,167 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Lc holds 15,715 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Donaldson Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Profund Advsrs Llc invested in 0.09% or 7,896 shares. Beach Investment Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 28,568 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fil invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). B & T Management Dba Alpha Management invested in 1.04% or 10,974 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Llc stated it has 1,278 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt invested in 73,188 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.24% or 22,016 shares. Dana Invest Advsr reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Arcadia Invest Management Corporation Mi stated it has 37,436 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,211 shares to 101,617 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 11,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.59 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 97,515 shares to 397,515 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 305,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

