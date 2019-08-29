Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Decreased Position by $2.15 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Trimmed Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $254.43. About 36,900 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 34,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $284.46. About 455,022 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.74M shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 0.85% or 26,384 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 5,146 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,526 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Liability has 16,155 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Inc owns 450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dsc Advsrs Lp owns 3,937 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0.56% or 75,821 shares. Swedbank invested in 2.38 million shares or 3.01% of the stock. 41,431 were reported by Bailard. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Castleark has 78,272 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 6.31 million shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 69,519 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8,108 shares to 159,630 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

