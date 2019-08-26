Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Montag A & Associates Increased Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $847,600

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 4,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $205.77. About 4.97 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 3,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 9,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $249.37. About 26,292 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 2.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability stated it has 40,842 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 1.64% or 74,918 shares. 38,142 were reported by Terril Brothers Incorporated. Maryland-based Spc Fin Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Private Tru Co owns 0.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,000 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management reported 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Etrade Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 63,243 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corporation invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South State reported 114,974 shares. First Personal Service reported 15,603 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.18 million shares. Moreover, Alesco Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,372 shares. 416,259 are held by Bristol John W New York.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,479 shares to 1,653 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 6,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,805 shares to 85,520 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,289 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Incorporated accumulated 7,252 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Caprock Group owns 5,488 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo owns 100,022 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 4,553 shares or 0% of the stock. Park Natl Oh holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,134 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has invested 1.68% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Schmidt P J Investment Management reported 11,591 shares stake. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Company invested in 8,853 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Ballentine Prtn Llc has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 220,756 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1,686 shares. Sigma Planning holds 7,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp owns 24,111 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Nadler Gru invested in 0.08% or 959 shares.