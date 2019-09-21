Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

We are comparing Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 246 4.00 N/A 4.80 52.69 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.55 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Becton Dickinson and Company and Antares Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Becton Dickinson and Company and Antares Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that Becton Dickinson and Company is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Antares Pharma Inc. has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Becton Dickinson and Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Antares Pharma Inc. are 2.3 and 1.9 respectively. Antares Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Becton Dickinson and Company and Antares Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Becton Dickinson and Company’s upside potential currently stands at 8.07% and an $274 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Becton Dickinson and Company and Antares Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 44.3%. About 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company was less bullish than Antares Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Becton Dickinson and Company beats Antares Pharma Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.