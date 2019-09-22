Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Shares Rose While Dillon & Associates Increased Its Holding; Comcast (CMCSA) Holding Has Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 16,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 584,243 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.70M, up from 567,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 21/03/2018 – Tom Winter: NBC News: Former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe authorized perjury investigation into Sessions, but sources say Se; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 1,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 7,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.82M shares traded or 83.39% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30,720 shares to 19,472 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Newfocus Gp Ltd Liability invested in 25,718 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 2,238 shares. Levin Strategies LP reported 49,615 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 27,249 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 4,317 shares. Cap Invest Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buckhead Capital Management holds 37,153 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. 8,370 were accumulated by Princeton Strategies Ltd Co. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Saturna Capital reported 0.01% stake. Healthcor Mngmt Lp invested in 121,270 shares. Alphamark Ltd holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 111 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comcast: Long-Term Dividend Growth Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 12, 2019 : AABA, HPQ, CMCSA, CTVA, T, QQQ, AAPL, KO, AMGN, DTV, JNPR, VIAB – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the $4.99 Price Tag for Apple TV+ is a Stroke of Genius – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 293,636 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $75.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 120,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,689 shares, and cut its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI).