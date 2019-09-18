Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Boosted Holding; Lyrical Asset Management LP Lifted Its Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by $1.99 Million

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 24,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $257.92. About 35,180 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 90,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.04 million, up from 5.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 412,111 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 5.42M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,942 shares. Hm Payson And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Montgomery Investment Mngmt holds 0.54% or 55,464 shares. Macquarie Group has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Vanguard Group has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 2,528 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Reinhart Prtn reported 508,295 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Inc reported 0% stake. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0% or 10,504 shares. Rampart Inv Com Lc owns 3,291 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr Inc holds 19,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 38,033 shares to 5.09M shares, valued at $311.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 111,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43M shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 10,738 shares to 22,148 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs stated it has 16,348 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr owns 31,578 shares. Davenport & Comm Lc invested in 0.67% or 223,198 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amica Mutual Ins Company invested in 0.15% or 4,623 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc accumulated 1.65% or 43,779 shares. 125,790 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 1,270 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 952 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested in 28,564 shares or 0.09% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 196,947 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 90 were accumulated by Farmers Bancshares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.