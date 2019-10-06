Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Share Price Rose While Bath Savings Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Raised Stake in Target (TGT) by $940,324

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 68,406 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95M, up from 57,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 4.07M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 24,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 3,753 shares to 248,217 shares, valued at $29.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 19,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,780 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Korea Invest Corp accumulated 0.02% or 21,300 shares. 7,941 are held by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Moreover, Sfe Invest Counsel has 2.56% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.89% or 18,544 shares. Mairs And has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sigma Planning Corp reported 7,427 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors reported 1.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Accredited Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 1,661 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.16% or 531,953 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0.98% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc reported 847 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust accumulated 346,990 shares.

