Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Position Maintained by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc; Ngam Advisors LP Trimmed Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $902,660

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 41,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 22,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 63,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 15.52 million shares traded or 63.69% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 11/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 90,591 shares to 349,292 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77M for 19.16 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 32,428 shares to 6,685 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 80,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,875 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

