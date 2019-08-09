Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Position Has Upped by Dillon & Associates Inc; Cognios Capital Has Upped Holding in Walmart (WMT)

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 50,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.52. About 3.45M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda; 11/04/2018 – Tesco defies UK retail gloom with surge in profit; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalise stake sale deal with Walmart; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – JAMES CASH IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AT CLOSING OF DEALS, WALMART, FLIPKART, SOME OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF FLIPKART WILL ENTER INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – From smart shopping carts to in-store drone assistance, here are 6 ways Walmart is planning for the future of shopping. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 16/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID NEARING $7 BILLION FLIPKART DEAL IN INDIA PUSH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 1.24 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares to 53,112 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc Class A by 8,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,826 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 8,975 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 0.07% stake. Winch Advisory Services Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Prelude Capital Management Ltd stated it has 418 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc accumulated 5,322 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Peoples Financial Serv Corp invested in 5,490 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 20,474 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Farmers State Bank has 0.56% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10,602 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.41% or 203,092 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt stated it has 30,127 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Sol Capital has 0.32% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Centurylink Investment Mngmt Commerce holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 16,397 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has 0.53% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

