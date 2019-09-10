Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Holder Dillon & Associates Increased Position; Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holder Signalpoint Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $407,696

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $256.2. About 676,936 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 655,468 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 140 shares. The Illinois-based Interocean Llc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Anchor Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,503 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 721 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wms Prtnrs Lc reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ohio-based Bartlett Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 2,857 shares stake. Miller Inv Limited Partnership holds 9,502 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Mawer Inv Mngmt holds 1.35 million shares. Rampart Inv Co Ltd owns 5,367 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. West Chester Capital Advsr reported 1.05% stake. Jacobs And Company Ca owns 1.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 30,689 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.34% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Raymond James Na invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 59,786 shares to 49,546 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.68M for 19.62 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

