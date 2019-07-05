Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) EPS Estimated At $3.08; Brown & Brown Has 0.93 Sentiment

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report $3.08 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 5.84% from last quarter’s $2.91 EPS. BDX’s profit would be $830.77M giving it 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS is correct. After having $2.59 EPS previously, Becton, Dickinson and Company’s analysts see 18.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $252.9. About 234,441 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 106 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 114 sold and decreased holdings in Brown & Brown Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 193.20 million shares, down from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brown & Brown Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 97 Increased: 70 New Position: 36.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRO’s profit will be $78.07M for 30.84 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. for 4.90 million shares. Prospector Partners Llc owns 850,700 shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Management Inc has 3.19% invested in the company for 2.97 million shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has invested 1.25% in the stock. Madison Investment Holdings Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.82 million shares.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Twinbrook Insurance Brokerage, Inc. and Twinbrook Insurance Agency, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 199,014 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance services and products primarily in the United States, as well as in England, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company has market cap of $9.63 billion. The Company’s Retail segment provides property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management and loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. It has a 26.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for professional groups comprising dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.22 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 75.83 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.38% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sirios Capital Management Limited Partnership has 489,250 shares for 7.41% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 7,259 shares. Ally Inc invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Company reported 48,741 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 956 are owned by Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Grimes stated it has 1,203 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Limited reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 959,610 shares. Miller Invest L P reported 9,502 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.26% or 3.45M shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 996 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Japan-based Hikari Pwr has invested 0.6% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).