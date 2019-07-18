Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) EPS Estimated At $3.08; Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shorts Increased By 19.35%

Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) had an increase of 19.35% in short interest. BRN’s SI was 3,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.35% from 3,100 shares previously. With 10,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s short sellers to cover BRN’s short positions. The SI to Barnwell Industries Inc’s float is 0.11%. It closed at $0.95 lastly. It is down 30.62% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.05% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report $3.08 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 5.84% from last quarter’s $2.91 EPS. BDX’s profit would be $830.77 million giving it 20.44 P/E if the $3.08 EPS is correct. After having $2.59 EPS previously, Becton, Dickinson and Company’s analysts see 18.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $251.85. About 602,523 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25,512 activity. Barnwell James S III had bought 2,000 shares worth $2,640 on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 2,881 shares valued at $3,832 was made by Gardner Murray C on Monday, May 20. 6,000 shares were bought by ANDERSON MARTIN, worth $9,000 on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 821,672 shares or 3.06% more from 797,306 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 355,746 shares. 15,199 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership reported 62,352 shares stake. Blackrock Inc owns 82,066 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 0% stake. Hilton Cap invested 0% in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). 31,189 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. 1,000 are owned by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability. 67 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) for 500 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability invested 0% in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 14,145 shares in its portfolio.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $7.86 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Washington Tru Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tompkins Fin Corporation reported 473 shares stake. Condor holds 3,880 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.75% or 115,600 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Generation Inv Llp holds 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 368,519 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 14,686 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Llc has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,702 shares. Richard C Young Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Covington Inv Advsrs reported 1.06% stake. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated accumulated 13,801 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 25,917 are held by Newfocus Fincl Gru. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.09% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,660 shares. Mawer Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.35M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.93 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 75.52 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.