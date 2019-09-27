Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Comparing side by side

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and Penumbra Inc. (NYSE:PEN) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 254 2.16 269.11M 4.80 52.69 Penumbra Inc. 144 8.24 32.05M 0.27 618.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Becton Dickinson and Company and Penumbra Inc. Penumbra Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Becton Dickinson and Company. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Becton Dickinson and Company’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Becton Dickinson and Company and Penumbra Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 105,998,897.12% 4.4% 1.7% Penumbra Inc. 22,198,365.42% 2.8% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.12 beta means Becton Dickinson and Company’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Penumbra Inc.’s 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Becton Dickinson and Company is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Penumbra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Penumbra Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Becton Dickinson and Company and Penumbra Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Penumbra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Becton Dickinson and Company’s upside potential is 10.47% at a $274 average target price. Penumbra Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $140 average target price and a 6.06% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Becton Dickinson and Company looks more robust than Penumbra Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Penumbra Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and Company shares. Competitively, Penumbra Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% Penumbra Inc. -8.62% 4.44% 31.56% 17.26% 20.32% 37.15%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company has weaker performance than Penumbra Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Becton Dickinson and Company beats Penumbra Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand. In addition, the company offers neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Apollo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the Lantern brand. Further, it provides detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (penumbra occlusion device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as POD Packing Coil, a device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.