Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and NxStage Medical Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Both Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) and NxStage Medical Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company 245 4.08 N/A 4.80 52.69 NxStage Medical Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7% NxStage Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 NxStage Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Becton Dickinson and Company’s upside potential currently stands at 5.09% and an $271.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Becton Dickinson and Company and NxStage Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 91.91% respectively. 0.1% are Becton Dickinson and Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, NxStage Medical Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% NxStage Medical Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Becton Dickinson and Company beats NxStage Medical Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting. The company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center, and Services. The System One segment sells and rents the NxStage System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment, as well as sells disposable products in the home and critical care market for the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in the home or a home-like setting and in the critical care market for the treatment of hospital-based patients with acute kidney failure or fluid overload. The In-Center segment engages in the sale of blood tubing sets and needles for hemodialysis primarily for the treatment of ESRD patients at dialysis centers, and needles for apheresis. The Services segment offers dialysis services to patients at NxStage Kidney Care dialysis centers. NxStage Medical, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and distributors to hospitals and dialysis clinics in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as QB Medical, Inc. and changed its name to NxStage Medical, Inc. NxStage Medical, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.