Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is a company in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Becton Dickinson and Company has 88.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 62.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Becton Dickinson and Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Becton Dickinson and Company and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.40% 1.70% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Becton Dickinson and Company and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and Company N/A 246 52.69 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Becton Dickinson and Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Becton Dickinson and Company is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 0.00 1.21 2.26 2.65

With consensus target price of $274, Becton Dickinson and Company has a potential upside of 5.95%. The potential upside of the rivals is 53.21%. Based on the data shown earlier, Becton Dickinson and Company is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Becton Dickinson and Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Becton Dickinson and Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Becton Dickinson and Company has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Becton Dickinson and Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.92 and has 3.13 Quick Ratio. Becton Dickinson and Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Risk and Volatility

Becton Dickinson and Company has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Becton Dickinson and Company’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Becton Dickinson and Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.