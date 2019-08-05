Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Analysts See $3.05 EPS; Mak Capital One Lowered Its Agilysys (AGYS) Holding

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report $3.05 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 4.81% from last quarter’s $2.91 EPS. BDX’s profit would be $822.69 million giving it 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS is correct. After having $2.59 EPS previously, Becton, Dickinson and Company’s analysts see 17.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

Mak Capital One Llc decreased Agilysys Inc (AGYS) stake by 54.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88M shares as Agilysys Inc (AGYS)’s stock rose 29.86%. The Mak Capital One Llc holds 2.41M shares with $50.99 million value, down from 5.28 million last quarter. Agilysys Inc now has $579.57 million valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 95,778 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 sales for $10.12 million activity. Bermuda One Fund LLC sold $538,718 worth of stock. $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys has $26 highest and $25 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 4.17% above currents $24.48 stock price. Agilysys had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 30,103 shares in its portfolio. Mak Cap One Ltd Liability owns 24.59% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 2.07M shares. Punch & Associate Mgmt owns 448,310 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,505 shares. Amer Gp owns 11,965 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.52 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. G2 Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.72 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 27,229 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 10,120 are owned by Citigroup. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 49,720 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Financial Mgmt has 46,789 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Lincoln Limited Liability Corporation owns 19,288 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Lc reported 6,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Scholtz Company Ltd Liability Company owns 1,026 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 1,210 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd holds 6,391 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Raymond James Assocs invested in 523,669 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 8,233 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 68,843 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investment Advsrs Limited Company reported 2,264 shares. Florida-based Camarda Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 20,290 are held by Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney.

