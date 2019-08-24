Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) to pay $0.77 on Sep 30, 2019; Moodys (MCO) Sentiment Is 1.12

Moodys Corp (MCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 229 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 205 sold and trimmed positions in Moodys Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 159.78 million shares, down from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Moodys Corp in top ten holdings increased from 18 to 19 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 174 Increased: 153 New Position: 76.

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is expected to pay $0.77 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:BDX) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.77 dividend. Becton Dickinson and Co’s current price of $248.31 translates into 0.31% yield. Becton Dickinson and Co’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.34% above currents $248.31 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.23% or 35,104 shares. 1,617 were reported by Btr Mgmt Inc. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 31,391 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,243 shares. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.11% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 894 shares. Alley Ltd Com invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Richard C Young Limited owns 1,342 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Btim has 1.64% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 102 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.07% stake. B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt accumulated 11,142 shares. 20,470 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc. Parametric Port Lc stated it has 1.13M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 353,178 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,157 shares.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.03 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 86.88 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 32.64 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Altarock Partners Llc holds 19.45% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation for 1.13 million shares. Triple Frond Partners Llc owns 875,628 shares or 18.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Windacre Partnership Llc has 15.03% invested in the company for 1.49 million shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 11.74% in the stock. Akre Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 5.68 million shares.