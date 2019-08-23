Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) to pay $0.77 on Sep 30, 2019; Energy Income Partners Raised By $13.57 Million Its Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 366,811 shares as Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP)’s stock rose 13.86%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 7.57 million shares with $282.82 million value, up from 7.20M last quarter. Tc Pipelines Lp now has $2.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 115,529 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is expected to pay $0.77 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:BDX) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.77 dividend. Becton Dickinson and Co’s current price of $255.18 translates into 0.30% yield. Becton Dickinson and Co’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $255.18. About 1.12M shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.40% above currents $255.18 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.09% or 7,987 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments has invested 0.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 13,010 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 18,361 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc stated it has 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 30,691 are owned by Kdi Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Investec Asset Management stated it has 0.81% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mason Street Limited Liability Company reported 38,385 shares. Maple Cap Management invested in 0.07% or 1,200 shares. Godshalk Welsh invested in 1.02% or 4,235 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 959,610 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 77,553 shares. Tradition Mgmt invested in 6,889 shares. Churchill has 35,104 shares.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 89.29 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Among 3 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines has $40 highest and $38 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is 2.68% above currents $37.66 stock price. TC Pipelines had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Sell”. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital.