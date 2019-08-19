Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) to pay $0.77 on Sep 30, 2019; BARRY CALLEBAUT AG REG ORDINARY SHARES (BYCBF) Shorts Decreased By 53.06%

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is expected to pay $0.77 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:BDX) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.77 dividend. Becton Dickinson and Co’s current price of $248.33 translates into 0.31% yield. Becton Dickinson and Co’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES

BARRY CALLEBAUT AG REG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had a decrease of 53.06% in short interest. BYCBF’s SI was 2,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 53.06% from 4,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 23 days are for BARRY CALLEBAUT AG REG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)’s short sellers to cover BYCBF’s short positions. It closed at $2020 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company has market cap of $10.62 billion. It offers chocolates, compounds, chocolate fillings, decorations, inclusions, nuts, and cocoa powders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal brands include Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, and Van Houten for chocolate products; Barry Callebaut, Bensdorp, Delfi, Van Houten, and Chadler for cocoa powder; and Bensdorp, Van Houten, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ã–gonblink for vending mixes.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.04 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 86.89 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

