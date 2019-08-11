Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) to pay $0.77 on Sep 30, 2019; 0 Analysts Bullish AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)

Among 3 analysts covering AGF Management B NV (TSE:AGF.B), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AGF Management B NV has $7 highest and $6.5 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 36.40% above currents $4.89 stock price. AGF Management B NV had 3 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Friday, March 22. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. See AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is expected to pay $0.77 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:BDX) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $0.77 dividend. Becton Dickinson and Co’s current price of $254.35 translates into 0.30% yield. Becton Dickinson and Co’s dividend has Sep 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Becton, Dickinson and Company shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Finance Mgmt reported 46,789 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cypress Grp stated it has 3,988 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company stated it has 8,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Trust Na has 6,067 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Reliant Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.38% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Foothills Asset Mgmt Ltd has 2.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc invested in 1.35% or 2.32M shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 52 shares. Invest House Limited Company holds 3,433 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hartford Financial Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.62% or 7,215 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 2,820 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 5,585 are held by Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx. Ironwood Finance Ltd owns 100 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, makes, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.66 billion. It operates in two divisions, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. It has a 89 P/E ratio. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $385.44 million. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.