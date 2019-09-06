Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stake Lifted by Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc; Ambarella (AMBA) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Its Holding by $2.02 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 46,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 206,959 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 397.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 1,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $260.58. About 195,810 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap reported 14,804 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp owns 42,788 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 7,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 77,553 shares. 21,126 were reported by Cardinal Cap Mngmt. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Goelzer Investment Management accumulated 0.03% or 1,280 shares. Ally Finance stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Of Oklahoma reported 0% stake. California-based Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.02% or 721 shares. Amer Intll Inc holds 88,564 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,655 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited stated it has 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 930 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 41,901 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $44.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 84,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 829,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.