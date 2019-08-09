Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Holder Van Eck Associates Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.87 Million as Stock Value Rose; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Has Lowered Stake

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 373.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 15,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 19,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 4,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 1.24 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.66. About 1.11 million shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $199.75M for 5.81 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,349 shares to 21,019 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 2.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.63M shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS).