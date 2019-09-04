Becton Dickinson And (BDX) Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Lowered Its Position by $14.26 Million; Sanofi Sa (SNY) Share Value Declined While Sio Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.91 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – SANOFI IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF SOME EUROPEAN CONSUMER ASSETS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in talks to sell generics arm Zentiva to Advent for 1.9 bln euros; 27/05/2018 – Beactica Signs Three-Year Extension Agreement With Sanofi; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And (BDX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 57,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 307,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85M, down from 365,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $253.56. About 553,699 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 149,488 shares to 245,968 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 215,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Affimed Nv (NASDAQ:AFMD).

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Novartis Inks Commercialization Deal for Tysabri Biosimilar – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sanofi (SNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Medicines Company, A Cardiovascular Pure Play With A Potential Blockbuster – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AKTX, NVS, SNY, NKTR, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi beats by â‚¬0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.85 billion for 9.89 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.15 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.