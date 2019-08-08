Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Scotia Capital Upped Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Filament Trimmed Its Position

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $26.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.64. About 1.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 15/05/2018 – Warren Buffett believes Jeff Bezos is an extraordinary businessman; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 14/05/2018 – Amazon pledges to include women and minority candidates in board search after shareholder complaint; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 12,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 78,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55M, up from 66,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $248.6. About 390,050 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.55 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.09% or 859 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 3.13% or 3,997 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communication Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vision Mngmt invested in 3.07% or 6,193 shares. St Germain D J Inc owns 484 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv owns 485 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 20,121 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. 1,494 were reported by Marshall & Sullivan Incorporated Wa. Mackay Shields Lc reported 1.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 8,535 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc invested in 0.96% or 117,184 shares. 34,665 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Stillwater Lc accumulated 4,159 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1,800 shares or 4.27% of its portfolio. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 308 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

