Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Position Has Increased by Putnam Fl Investment Management Co; Alpine Partners Vi Holds Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX)

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 3,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 42,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.83 million, up from 39,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 733,204 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.07M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,891 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Starboard: Open to Talks With Mellanox Board, Management for ‘Constructive Solution’; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,072 shares to 17,905 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,264 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Prtn Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 327,202 shares. 62,734 were reported by Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited. Natixis LP has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 28,219 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 17,956 shares. The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Partners Llp has invested 5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Liability invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.38% stake. 3,226 are owned by Kempen Mgmt Nv. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 1.98% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Davenport Co Ltd Com holds 0.67% or 223,198 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Capital Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penobscot Investment Mngmt Communication Inc owns 14,531 shares. 2,074 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Limited has invested 0.11% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alpine Mngmt Incorporated invested in 5.09% or 1.57 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Tradewinds Capital Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Raymond James Fincl Ser accumulated 1,816 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpine Global Management Limited Company holds 3.21% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. 9,999 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company. Nwq Investment Management Communications Lc stated it has 792,092 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has 2.05M shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Co has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Ion Asset Management reported 347,072 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Lp owns 2,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 182,491 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Lc owns 200,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.