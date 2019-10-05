Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Hall Laurie J Trustee Upped Position by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Albemarle (ALB) Stake Upped by Grandfield & Dodd Llc

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 455.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 9,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 124,463 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, up from 114,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 939,158 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.02% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 112,675 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 3,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Anchor Bolt Cap LP invested in 296,647 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 60,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 200 were accumulated by Ent Fincl Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 24,416 shares. 3,191 are owned by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 81,605 shares stake. 371,742 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has 14,550 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 16,662 shares. Amer International Grp holds 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 36,571 shares. Grimes Company holds 0.36% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 68,103 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Limited Liability holds 187,702 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,621 shares to 101,589 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,440 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).