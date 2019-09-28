Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position Maintained by Cantillon Capital Management Llc; A-R-T- Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG)

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 194,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312.10M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) by 464.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 143,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The hedge fund held 173,890 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $663,000, up from 30,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Companhia Energetica De Mina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 2.68M shares traded. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 16/05/2018 – CEMIG TO PUBLISH RULES FOR CEMIG TELECOM ASSETS SALE BY MAY 31; 07/03/2018 – Cemig may auction fiber optic assets rather than telecom unit; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Cemig’s IDRs to ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG 1Q EBITDA R$1.01B, EST. R$957.7M; 10/04/2018 – Brazil’s Cemig postpones Belo Monte stake sale to 2019; 07/03/2018 – CEMIG NAMES MAURICIO FERNANDES LEONARDO JUNIOR CFO; 27/03/2018 – CEMIG WANTS RENOVA TO SELL STAKE IN BRASIL PCH TO PAY CEMIG GT; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: CEMIG FY NET INCOME R$1.00B; 14/03/2018 – SPIC renews talks to buy Brazilian hydroelectric project -paper; 17/05/2018 – CEMIG: CORP. REORGANIZATION ON CEMIG GT, ENERGIMP WAS SIGNED

More notable recent Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – International Business Times” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is the E-Cig Industry on the Verge of Collapse? – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Rite Aid: E-Cigs Bad, Tobacco and CBD Rad – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Altria Wants to Buy a Piece of E-Cig Leader Juul Labs – Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Judge sets deadline for e-cig makers to apply for FDA approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 50,400 shares to 33,949 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitae Corp by 126,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,118 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 43,954 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $437.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 103,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.09M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comgest Global Investors Sas owns 1.04 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.26% or 819,444 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.04% or 2,645 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability owns 1,075 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barbara Oil Com holds 0.72% or 5,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0% or 835 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 78,129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,672 are held by Cwm Lc. Iowa Bancorporation has 958 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.27% or 2,907 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 996 shares. Bath Savings Trust Com holds 1.4% or 27,899 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 31,578 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings.