Becker Capital Management Upped Visteon (VC) Holding by $1.33 Million as Stock Rose; Neenah (NP) Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake by $442,200 as Valuation Declined

Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NP) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, up from 111,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Neenah Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.7. About 52,744 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP)

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 22,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 124,665 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30 million, up from 101,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 320,494 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 115,960 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $30.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 49,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,756 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. The insider MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 10,460 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 4,477 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 43 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 9,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 26,422 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) or 2,735 shares. 491,500 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Art Advsrs Lc invested in 22,499 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 10,756 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 3,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Services Lc stated it has 2 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 62,719 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 252,945 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 700 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,035 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold NP shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 0.41% less from 14.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Inv accumulated 20,076 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,632 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 133,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 37,206 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 195,068 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 5,630 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 2,968 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). First Interstate State Bank has 0.03% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). California Employees Retirement reported 25,739 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 1,065 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 4,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).