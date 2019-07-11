Becker Capital Management Upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Shorts at Ngl Energy Partners Lpunits Representing L (NGL) Lowered By 10.84%

Ngl Energy Partners Lpunits Representing L (NYSE:NGL) had a decrease of 10.84% in short interest. NGL’s SI was 5.89 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.84% from 6.61 million shares previously. With 1.87 million avg volume, 3 days are for Ngl Energy Partners Lpunits Representing L (NYSE:NGL)’s short sellers to cover NGL’s short positions. The SI to Ngl Energy Partners Lpunits Representing L’s float is 5.66%. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 222,553 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc acquired 7,482 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 702,774 shares with $71.14 million value, up from 695,292 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Co now has $368.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 3.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS IT HAS REPAID $300 MLN LOAN WITH BANCO SAFRA DUE IN 2023; $600 MLN LOAN WITH JPMORGAN DUE IN 2022; 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 30,192 shares to 66,941 valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xerox Corp Com stake by 360,335 shares and now owns 930,599 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A was reduced too.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was sold by Beer Lori A. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 33,664 shares. Amica Retiree Trust reported 28,350 shares. Stoneridge Inv Partners Ltd Liability reported 2.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 1.62% stake. Grandfield And Dodd Lc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Yhb Investment accumulated 0.28% or 17,385 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addenda invested in 0.51% or 69,098 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.12% or 5.73M shares in its portfolio. Rbo Limited invested in 125,929 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc reported 18,638 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc holds 16,807 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.91 million shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 1.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan (JPM) says customers can get invested with help of digital advisor – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. It has a 7.58 P/E ratio. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from natural gas and crude oil production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NGL Energy Partners LP PFD UNIT CL B declares $0.5625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products: Riding Positive Macro Trends – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce an Extension of the Open Season on the NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.