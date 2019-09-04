Becker Capital Management Upped Its Position in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) as Market Valuation Declined; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Increased Position by $580,350 as Stock Declined

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 4,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 12,960 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 8,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 2.70 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,771 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, up from 76,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 15.01 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc Com (NYSE:AVT) by 213,066 shares to 512,850 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,412 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 376,235 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. United Fin Advisers Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 315,704 shares. Pettee holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,180 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.48% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,347 shares. Kistler holds 0.02% or 642 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii owns 31,621 shares. Dillon & Associates holds 50,192 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma owns 210,238 shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Company Il has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brandes Investment Lp holds 0.25% or 146,834 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4.3% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 79,180 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.36% or 4.72 million shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 9,675 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,100 are owned by Highlander Management Lc. Arbor Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 126,497 were reported by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 138,007 shares. 131,536 were accumulated by Court Place Advsrs Limited Co. Pnc Group Inc holds 0.82% or 15.25M shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 1.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.35M shares. 41,979 were reported by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd. Pinnacle Advisory Gp has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jones Companies Lllp accumulated 0% or 15,457 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Com holds 9,641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lederer And Associates Invest Counsel Ca accumulated 7,900 shares. Horizon Investment Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 61,597 shares to 38,821 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,321 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).