Becker Capital Management Trimmed Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake by $495,180; Stock Value Rose; As British American Tobacco Adr (BTI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Its Holding by $442,226

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 9,206 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, down from 15,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.15. About 1.86M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Adr (BTI) by 70.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 4,553 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190,000, down from 15,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in British American Tobacco Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 859,441 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos (NASDAQ:MIK) by 38,578 shares to 693,515 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,671 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $52.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Com (NYSE:AIG) by 18,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

