Becker Capital Management Trimmed By $5.03 Million Its Ciena (CIEN) Holding; Chemocentryx (CCXI) SI Decreased By 17.4%

Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) had a decrease of 17.4% in short interest. CCXI’s SI was 1.11M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.4% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 407,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s short sellers to cover CCXI’s short positions. The SI to Chemocentryx Inc’s float is 4.64%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 37,269 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has risen 11.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in ChemoCentryx; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 11/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Presentation During National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemocentryx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCXI); 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.80

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 11.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 136,069 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock declined 14.83%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 1.06 million shares with $39.66M value, down from 1.20 million last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 245,287 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) stake by 80,277 shares to 519,015 valued at $27.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Intl Group Com (NYSE:AIG) stake by 18,420 shares and now owns 1.14 million shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $76.00M for 22.38 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ciena had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by FBR Capital. Argus Research maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 22 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, June 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 22 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 1.02M shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Jag Capital Mgmt Lc owns 490,700 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 50,110 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advisory Net Ltd Com has 9,941 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 275,478 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Moore Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 185,000 shares. Smithfield Tru Commerce has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 11,225 were accumulated by Beck Mngmt Llc. Aperio Grp Limited Com owns 643,473 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 8,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $962,626 activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $360,222 was made by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, February 7. MOYLAN JAMES E JR also sold $75,820 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Tuesday, February 5. $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by McFeely Scott. Shares for $77,382 were sold by Rothenstein David M on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 457,546 are held by State Street. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 360,931 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 19,606 shares. Assetmark owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 81,534 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 18,304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 4,696 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 5.77 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 193,160 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.01% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 122,039 shares. Farallon Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% stake.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $457,747 activity. KANAYA SUSAN M also sold $457,747 worth of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $473.67 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

Among 4 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by FBR Capital. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.