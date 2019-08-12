Becker Capital Management Stake in Union Pac Com (UNP) Increased by $1.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Stake Held by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 108,113 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21B, up from 103,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 133,770 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.455/SHR; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 11/05/2018 – NORGES BANK REPORTS 5.18 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN KILROY REALTY CORP AS OF MAY 4 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 29,607 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 23,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $166.24. About 1.08M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,506 shares to 77,806 shares, valued at $18.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,999 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,900 were accumulated by Of Vermont. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 18,927 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity accumulated 2,880 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,880 were reported by Natixis. Rhumbline Advisers has 253,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 28,252 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 122,373 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Weiss Multi reported 700,000 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. 980,356 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Franklin reported 202,334 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Blackrock accumulated 0.04% or 12.21 million shares.

