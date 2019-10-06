Becker Capital Management Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Lowered by $9.81 Million; Inter Parfums (IPAR) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.46 Million

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 181,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.17M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 67,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 163,742 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89 million, down from 231,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 58,206 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 20.1% Increase in 2018 First Quarter Sales; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS, & GRAFF DIAMONDS SIGN AN EXCLUSIVE FRAGRANCE LIC; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO APPROXIMATE $665 MLN; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS $1.59, EST. $1.54; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – EXPECTING AN ANNUAL OPERATING MARGIN FOR 2018 OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% – CFO

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $21.65M for 26.47 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold IPAR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 1.09% less from 16.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 416,570 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) or 366,779 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 10,691 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 32,136 shares. 101 are held by Winch Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,713 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 5,924 shares. Pnc Finance Gru has 36,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 5,539 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 4,756 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 13,340 shares.

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Inter Parfums, Inc. Reports 11.3% Increase in 2019 Second Quarter Net Sales – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kate Spade New York and Inter Parfums Sign Global License Agreement for Kate Spade Fragrance – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Inter Parfums’ (IPAR) CEO Jean Madar on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Will Estee Lauder Stock Keep Shining On? – Investorplace.com” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Baozun Inc (BZUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 49,009 shares to 319,615 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rench Wealth Management accumulated 102,353 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 522,800 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability, Oregon-based fund reported 6,015 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd owns 2.68 million shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 44,773 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 100,668 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 69,566 shares or 1.05% of the stock. North Amer Mngmt Corporation accumulated 5,649 shares. Sigma Planning has 109,113 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited holds 0.78% or 59.28 million shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Commercial Bank has 1.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 195,377 shares. Moreover, Natl Asset has 0.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,535 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 349,850 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $29.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 24,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is A Buy Following Post-Earnings Drop – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco’s Acacia deal clears HSR expiration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Could Win Big From This Emerging Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.