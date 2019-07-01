Becker Capital Management Raised Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position; Barrick Gold (bc (GOLD) Shorts Down By 2.8%

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stake by 25.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc acquired 364,184 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 1.79 million shares with $32.62M value, up from 1.43M last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc now has $43.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 1.96M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING

Barrick Gold Corporation (bc (NYSE:GOLD) had a decrease of 2.8% in short interest. GOLD’s SI was 18.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.8% from 19.44 million shares previously. With 13.57 million avg volume, 1 days are for Barrick Gold Corporation (bc (NYSE:GOLD)’s short sellers to cover GOLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 14.13M shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) has declined 7.27% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLD News: 07/03/2018 Congo President Meets Glencore, Randgold CEOs Amid Law Dispute; 03/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – LOULO-GOUNKOTO GOLD MINING COMPLEX IN MALI IS STILL EXPANDING; 08/03/2018 – Randgold Resources Discussed Mining Rules With Congo President; 29/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 03/05/2018 – Randgold Resources Expects Grades to Pick Up And Meet Production Guidance; 10/05/2018 – RandGold Resources 1Q Rev $273.3M; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Randgold Resources Seeks to Resolve Industrial Action at Tongon; 15/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: Miners Willing to Discuss More Royalties Changes to Taxes; 15/03/2018 – Randgold Resources: Awaiting Appointment With Minister

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CEO Collymore, who built Safaricom into $11 billion telco, dies of cancer – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Perch Helps Businesses Elevate the In-Store Customer Experience with Vodafone IoT – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Shuts Down Play Movies App for Daydream VR – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5G Auction in Germany: Vodafone, Telefonica Buy Spectrum – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Libra: Four Reasons to be Extremely Cautious About Facebookâ€™s New Currency – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) stake by 41,226 shares to 423,839 valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Cp Com (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3,557 shares and now owns 10,678 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barrick, Newmont launch Nevada Gold Mines – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barrick Gold: A Strong Buy As Turnaround Has Occurred And Stock Breaks Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Yamana Gold a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gold ETFs Are Having A Moment – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Investors Should Be Excited For Newmont Goldcorp’s Joint Venture With Barrick – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has market cap of $26.15 billion. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1995 and is based in St.