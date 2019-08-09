Becker Capital Management Raised By $6.56 Million Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position; Marchex (MCHX) Has 1.83 Sentiment

Marchex Inc (MCHX) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 44 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 24 cut down and sold stock positions in Marchex Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 20.63 million shares, up from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Marchex Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 21.

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stake by 25.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc acquired 364,184 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 1.79M shares with $32.62M value, up from 1.43 million last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc now has $49.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 1.41 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE WILL JOINTLY CONTROL COMBINED COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – BALESH SHARMA TO BE CEO OF IDEA-VODAFONE MERGED INDIA ENTITY; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 5.52% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. P.A.W. Capital Corp owns 1.03 million shares or 4.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 3.11% invested in the company for 850,854 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 871,376 shares.

The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.315 during the last trading session, reaching $3.305. About 325,219 shares traded or 37.78% up from the average. Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. The company has market cap of $139.99 million. The Company’s products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $742,109 activity.

